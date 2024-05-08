Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.90% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 May 2024, 3:40:53 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹465.55, up 1.90%
08 May 2024, 3:34:50 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹465.55, up 1.81%. The day's high was ₹471.40 and low was ₹455.10, and the total traded volume stood at 16,971,969.
08 May 2024, 3:16:33 PM IST
08 May 2024, 3:10:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,476.64, Nifty at 22,300.30 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 35.21 points to 73,476.64 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 2.20 to 22,300.30 points as of 15:05 IST.
08 May 2024, 3:00:20 PM IST
Coal India Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 May 2024, 2:48:13 PM IST
08 May 2024, 2:36:07 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.94%; m-cap at 2.86 Lakh Crore
The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
08 May 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Coal India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was up 2.21% at ₹464.85.
08 May 2024, 1:49:29 PM IST
13,111,754 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 13,111,754 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 1:31:09 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
08 May 2024, 1:17:01 PM IST
08 May 2024, 1:02:53 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was up 2.93% at ₹468.00.
08 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Summary
08 May 2024, 12:32:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Coal India Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 May 2024, 12:02:12 PM IST
Coal India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹60.69, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 7.51 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.40 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 May 2024, 11:47:55 AM IST
08 May 2024, 11:31:35 AM IST
08 May 2024, 11:17:26 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,234.26, Nifty at 22,221.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 277.59 points to 73,234.26 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 81.20 to 22,221.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 May 2024, 11:01:14 AM IST
Coal India Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 May 2024, 10:47:07 AM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,560,843.
08 May 2024, 10:18:44 AM IST
Coal India Ltd stock up 3.03% in 5 days
While the Coal India Ltd share gained 0.62% today, the scip is up 2.77% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.43% and one-year return of 92.42%.