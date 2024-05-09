Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 4.58% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 May 2024, 3:42:49 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹444.00, down 4.58%
09 May 2024, 3:32:41 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹443.30, down 4.33%. The day's high was ₹467.70 and low was ₹441.35, and the total traded volume stood at 15,392,029.
09 May 2024, 3:16:26 PM IST
Coal India Ltd share price chart today
09 May 2024, 3:12:24 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,432.36, Nifty at 22,008.65 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 1,034.03 points to 72,432.36 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 293.85 to 22,008.65 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 May 2024, 3:02:16 PM IST
Coal India Ltd SWOT Analysis
09 May 2024, 2:47:59 PM IST
09 May 2024, 2:33:51 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 3.91%; m-cap at 2.75 Lakh Crore
The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
09 May 2024, 2:15:37 PM IST
Coal India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was down 3.97% at ₹446.35.
09 May 2024, 1:49:19 PM IST
9,893,561 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 9,893,561 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 1:33:03 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
09 May 2024, 1:18:50 PM IST
09 May 2024, 1:02:40 PM IST
09 May 2024, 12:48:29 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Summary
09 May 2024, 12:34:21 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Coal India Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 May 2024, 12:01:50 PM IST
Coal India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹60.69, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 7.65 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.46 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 May 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
09 May 2024, 11:31:29 AM IST
09 May 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,939.79, Nifty at 22,156.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 526.60 points to 72,939.79 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 146.45 to 22,156.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 May 2024, 11:03:13 AM IST
Coal India Ltd versus peer group stocks
09 May 2024, 10:46:59 AM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 2,956,765.
09 May 2024, 10:16:36 AM IST
Coal India Ltd stock down 3.03% in 5 days
While the Coal India Ltd share lost 0.62% today, the scip is down 2.77% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.43% and one-year return of 92.42%.