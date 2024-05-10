Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.42% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 May 2024, 3:43:38 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹448.95, up 1.42%
10 May 2024, 3:31:22 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹448.95, up 1.30%. The day's high was ₹451.15 and low was ₹440.25, and the total traded volume stood at 9,187,311.
10 May 2024, 3:15:09 PM IST
10 May 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,709.25, Nifty at 22,032.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 305.08 points to 72,709.25 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 75.30 to 22,032.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 May 2024, 3:00:55 PM IST
Coal India Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 May 2024, 2:48:48 PM IST
10 May 2024, 2:32:38 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.24%; m-cap at 2.77 Lakh Crore
The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
10 May 2024, 2:16:25 PM IST
Coal India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was up 1.43% at ₹449.30.
10 May 2024, 1:46:03 PM IST
6,941,512 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 6,941,512 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 1:31:44 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
10 May 2024, 1:17:37 PM IST
10 May 2024, 1:03:28 PM IST
10 May 2024, 12:49:17 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Summary
10 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Coal India Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 May 2024, 12:02:44 PM IST
Coal India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹60.69, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 7.31 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.30 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 May 2024, 11:46:31 AM IST
10 May 2024, 11:34:24 AM IST
10 May 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,644.50, Nifty at 22,027.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 240.33 points to 72,644.50 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.55 to 22,027.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 May 2024, 11:04:02 AM IST
Coal India Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 May 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,105,551.
10 May 2024, 10:19:30 AM IST
Coal India Ltd stock up 3.03% in 5 days
While the Coal India Ltd share gained 0.62% today, the scip is up 2.77% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.43% and one-year return of 92.42%.