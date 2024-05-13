Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.40% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

13 May 2024, 3:40:35 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹444.25, down 1.40%
13 May 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹443.70, down 1.15%. The day's high was ₹451.80 and low was ₹434.70, and the total traded volume stood at 10,914,304.
13 May 2024, 3:16:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 3:12:10 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,731.58, Nifty at 22,124.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 67.11 points to 72,731.58 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.15 to 22,124.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
13 May 2024, 3:04:02 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:45:44 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:31:23 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.07%; m-cap at 2.74 Lakh Crore
The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
13 May 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Coal India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was down 1.00% at ₹445.55.
13 May 2024, 1:46:43 PM IST
7,550,416 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 7,550,416 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 1:32:26 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
13 May 2024, 1:18:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 1:03:58 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was down 1.30% at ₹442.80.
13 May 2024, 12:47:40 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:33:29 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹60.69, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 7.40 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.35 times its price-to-book ratio.
13 May 2024, 11:46:41 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:32:31 AM IST
4,999,382 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 4,999,382 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,167.08, Nifty at 21,873.25 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 497.39 points to 72,167.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 181.95 to 21,873.25 points as of 11:15 IST.
13 May 2024, 11:04:06 AM IST
13 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST
The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,586,435.
13 May 2024, 10:17:24 AM IST
Coal India Ltd stock down 3.03% in 5 days
While the Coal India Ltd share lost 0.62% today, the scip is down 2.77% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.43% and one-year return of 92.42%.