Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.38% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹469.90, up 0.38%
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹469.90, up 0.53%. The day's high was ₹473.70 and low was ₹466.80, and the total traded volume stood at 10,613,477.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 15:00 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 15:00 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 15:00 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
Coal India Ltd SWOT Analysis
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.59%; m-cap at 2.90 Lakh Crore
The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Coal India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was up 0.69% at ₹471.05.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
7,461,576 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 7,461,576 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:33:29 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was up 0.66% at ₹468.80.
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Summary
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Coal India Ltd with peer listed stocks
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
Coal India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹60.69, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 7.71 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.49 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 2,767,794 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:10 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
Coal India Ltd versus peer group stocks
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 2,192,144.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
Coal India Ltd stock up 3.03% in 5 days
While the Coal India Ltd share gained 0.62% today, the scip is up 2.77% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.43% and one-year return of 92.42%.