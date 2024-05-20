Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.12% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹469.70, down 0.12%
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹469.70, down 0.12%. The day's high was ₹473.00 and low was ₹468.55, and the total traded volume stood at 986,166.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST
Coal India Ltd share price chart today
20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST
Coal India Ltd SWOT Analysis
20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST
20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.12%; m-cap at 2.89 Lakh Crore
The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST
Coal India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was down 0.12% at ₹469.70.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST
986,166 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 986,166 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST
20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Summary
20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Coal India Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Coal India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹60.69, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 7.73 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.50 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST
Coal India Ltd versus peer group stocks
20 May 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 12:49 IST stands at 986,166.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST
Coal India Ltd stock down 3.03% in 5 days
While the Coal India Ltd share lost 0.62% today, the scip is down 2.77% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.43% and one-year return of 92.42%.