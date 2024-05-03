Coforge Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 10.06% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 May 2024, 3:43:42 PM IST
Coforge Ltd shares close at ₹4,482.55, down 10.06%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
03 May 2024, 3:31:26 PM IST
Coforge Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coforge Ltd closed at ₹4,485.60, down 10.02%. The day's high was ₹4,720.90 and low was ₹4,460.05, and the total traded volume stood at 4,991,428.
03 May 2024, 3:17:15 PM IST
Coforge Ltd share price chart today
03 May 2024, 3:11:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 May 2024, 3:03:00 PM IST
Coforge Ltd SWOT Analysis
03 May 2024, 2:46:44 PM IST
Here's how Coforge Ltd price chart looks like today
03 May 2024, 2:36:37 PM IST
Coforge Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 9.64%; m-cap at 27.85 Thousand Crore
The Coforge Ltd stock has lost 10.0% in 1 day, lost 4.31% in the 1 week, lost 10.27% in 1 month, lost 22.41% 3 months, lost 1.4% in 6 months, gained 20.7% in 1 year, gained 19.76% in 3 years, and gained 31.2% in 5 years.
03 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Coforge Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coforge Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,847.45 and 52-week low of ₹4,055.90. At last count, the stock was down 9.38% at ₹4,504.80.
03 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
3,975,377 Coforge Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 3,975,377 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 1:17:13 PM IST
Here's how Coforge Ltd price chart looks like today
03 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
Coforge Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coforge Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,847.45 and 52-week low of ₹4,055.90. At last count, the stock was down 9.42% at ₹4,518.00.
03 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST
Coforge Ltd Stock Summary
03 May 2024, 12:34:34 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Coforge Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 May 2024, 12:02:00 PM IST
Coforge Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹113.08, Coforge Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 44.09 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 9.26 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
Here's how Coforge Ltd price chart looks like today
03 May 2024, 11:31:33 AM IST
3,330,278 Coforge Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 3,330,278 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 11:17:22 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
03 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST
Coforge Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 May 2024, 10:46:53 AM IST
Coforge Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Coforge Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,045,491.
03 May 2024, 10:16:26 AM IST
Coforge Ltd stock down 4.31% in 5 days
While the Coforge Ltd share lost 10.0% today, the scip is down 10.27% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 1.4% and one-year return of 20.7%.
03 May 2024, 10:02:12 AM IST
Coforge Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Coforge Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 8.21% intraday against a 8.21% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.