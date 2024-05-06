Coforge Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.47% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
Coforge Ltd shares close at ₹4,409.00, down 1.47%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
Coforge Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coforge Ltd closed at ₹4,409.00, down 1.60%. The day's high was ₹4,544.00 and low was ₹4,407.65, and the total traded volume stood at 1,306,189.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
Coforge Ltd share price chart today
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:05 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST
Coforge Ltd SWOT Analysis
06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST
Here's how Coforge Ltd price chart looks like today
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
Coforge Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.38%; m-cap at 27.33 Thousand Crore
The Coforge Ltd stock has lost 10.0% in 1 day, lost 4.31% in the 1 week, lost 10.27% in 1 month, lost 22.41% 3 months, lost 1.4% in 6 months, gained 20.7% in 1 year, gained 19.76% in 3 years, and gained 31.2% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
Coforge Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coforge Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,847.45 and 52-week low of ₹4,060.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.32% at ₹4,421.85.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
1,003,503 Coforge Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 1,003,503 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
Here's how Coforge Ltd price chart looks like today
06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
Coforge Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coforge Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,847.45 and 52-week low of ₹4,060.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.35% at ₹4,419.75.
06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST
Coforge Ltd Stock Summary
06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Coforge Ltd with peer listed stocks
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
Coforge Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹130.70, Coforge Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 34.29 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.64 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
Here's how Coforge Ltd price chart looks like today
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
724,283 Coforge Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 724,283 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
Coforge Ltd versus peer group stocks
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
Coforge Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Coforge Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 645,092.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
Coforge Ltd stock down 4.31% in 5 days
While the Coforge Ltd share lost 10.0% today, the scip is down 10.27% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 1.4% and one-year return of 20.7%.
06 May 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
Coforge Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Coforge Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.00% intraday against a 0.00% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.