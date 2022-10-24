Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022 Live News: Sensex jumps over 650 points, Nifty above 17,750; L&T, HDFC twins among top gainers

Diwali Muhurat Trading Updates Today: Indian equity indices started the one-hour special 'muhurat' trading session on a higher note today, marking the beginning of Samvat 2079 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.

Trading started on BSE and NSE from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. The block deal session took place from 5:45 pm to 6 pm and the pre-opening session occurred between 6 pm and 6:08 pm, the exchanges said in a notification.

While the regular trading on the bourses remains closed on account of Diwali and Laxmi Pujan every year, the activity starts for an hour for 'muhurat' trading.

The old ritual has been retained and observed for ages by the trading community. It is widely believed that trading during the 'muhurat' (auspicious hour), brings prosperity and financial growth to the stakeholders.

Here are the 'muhurat' trading Live Updates: