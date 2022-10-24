Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022 Live News: Sensex jumps over 650 points, Nifty above 17,750; L&T, HDFC twins among top gainers

Diwali Muhurat Trading Updates Today: Indian equity indices started the one-hour special 'muhurat' trading session on a higher note today, marking the beginning of Samvat 2079 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.
Trading started on BSE and NSE from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. The block deal session took place from 5:45 pm to 6 pm and the pre-opening session occurred between 6 pm and 6:08 pm, the exchanges said in a notification.
While the regular trading on the bourses remains closed on account of Diwali and Laxmi Pujan every year, the activity starts for an hour for 'muhurat' trading.
The old ritual has been retained and observed for ages by the trading community. It is widely believed that trading during the 'muhurat' (auspicious hour), brings prosperity and financial growth to the stakeholders.
Here are the 'muhurat' trading Live Updates:
The overall market breadth stood strong as 2,539 shares were seen advancing while 695 were declining on BSE.
14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were outperforming the NSE platform by rising 1.25 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, Nifty FMCG fell 0.10 per cent.
Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.57 per cent and small-cap climbed 1.05 per cent.
L&T, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), ICICI Bank and Tata Consumer Products were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 2.22 per cent. In contrast, Hindustan Unilever fell 2.45 per cent.
Sensex surges 662 points or 1.12 per cent to trade at 59,969, Nifty moves 196 points or 1.11 per cent higher to trade at 17,772
Sensex surges 415 points or 0.70 per cent to trade at 59,722 in pre-opening deals
Bulls have reason to celebrate Diwali on a higher note as the US market witnessed a sharp rebound in Friday's trading session," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
BHEL is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought Rs 438.89 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 119.08 crore worth of shares on October 21, provisional NSE data showed.
"Before making a long-term investment in any asset, one should stay focused on its fundamentals. There is usually a lot of excitement during the Muhurat Trading session, and rumours can spread quickly," said Puneet Maheshwari, Director, Upstox. Invest in sync with your investment plan and risk tolerance, he added.
The 'Muhurat' for one-hour special trading session is announced according to the auspicious planetary positions. A lot of enthusiasm & interest is seen among new as well as active traders and investors across the country during the 'Muhurat' Session. More than booking profits, investors are particularly enthusiastic to participate in this customary and auspicious trading ritual. (Read more)
Markets would remain closed on Wednesday (October 26) for 'Diwali Balipratipada'.
Corporate earnings and global trends would set the tone for the equity market this week ahead where volatility may also come into play amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry, market participants said.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 34.5 points or 0.19 per cent to trade at 17,878.5.
Muhurat trading will be lighted up by fireworks from the bulls who are set to charge with the support from the mother market US which was strong last Friday, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Investors should be cautious since there are major challenges ahead, particularly rising interest rates and the unknown trajectory of the Ukraine war, he added.
Trading would happen across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB).
