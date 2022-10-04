Easy Trip Planners surges 9% as board mulls bonus issue, stock split

Shares of travel company Easy Trip Planners climbed over 9 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company said its board will meet on October 10 to consider a proposal for increase in authorised share capital, issue of bonus shares and/or split of shares.

In an exchange filing, Easy Trip Planners said the meeting of its board of directors is scheduled at 10 am on October 10 through video conferencing. The board would consider the proposal for an increase in authorised share capital, issue of bonus shares and/or sub-division/split of shares, it said.

Following the development, the scrip rose 9.12 per cent to Rs 418 on BSE.

Easy Trip Planners offers a range of travel-related products and services. Incorporated in 2008, the company initially focused on the B2B2C (business to business to customer) distribution channel, where it used to provide travel agents access to its website to book domestic travel airline tickets in order to cater to the offline travel market in India. Later, it commenced operations in the B2C (business to customer) distribution channel in 2011 and B2E (business to enterprise) distribution channel in 2013.

The scrip has climbed 52.78 per cent so far this year. The scrip, which got listed in March 2021, has risen 123.5 per cent over its issue price of Rs 187.

The company in a recent presentation said it witnessed strong recovery in demand across segments.

Air segment bookings in June quarter were up 212 per cent over the year-ago quarter. Hotel night bookings in June quarter was up by 40 per cent on year-on-year basis, it said. Train, buses & other segment in June quarter together saw bookings of 1,60,000, up 132 per cent YoY.

Meanwhile, Nykaa had on Monday announced issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:5 ie.e five shares for every one share held. Nykaa stock had debuted in November last year and had seen a 79 per cent listing pop.