Economic Survey 2019 Live Updates: The document outlines vision to achieve $5-trillion economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the Economic Survey 2019 has drawn out a vision for India to achieve the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy. PM Modi in his tweet also said that the annual document of the government 'depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security.' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the 2019 Economic Survey in both houses of the parliament followed by a press conference by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) KV Subramanian. The document has projected India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow at 7% in the year 2019-20 and said that India needs to sustain a growth rate of 8% to become $5 trillion economy by 2025. The Economic Survey 2019 was tabled in the parliament one day ahead of the much-awaited Budget 2019. Prepared under the guidance of the CEA and the Finance Ministry, the Economic Survey presents the ministry's view on the economic development of the country during the previous fiscal. It also looks into the impact of key policy initiatives by the government. The three-part document also highlights the ongoing economic trends in the country and is considered as the government's flagship annual document.