Federal Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.38% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 May 2024, 3:40:22 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd shares close at ₹167.80, up 3.38%
02 May 2024, 3:34:16 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Federal Bank Ltd closed at ₹167.80, up 3.38%. The day's high was ₹170.30 and low was ₹162.85, and the total traded volume stood at 75,862,715.
02 May 2024, 3:18:01 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd share price chart today
02 May 2024, 3:11:55 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,582.18, Nifty at 22,670.30 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 99.40 points to 74,582.18 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 65.45 to 22,670.30 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 May 2024, 3:03:50 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 May 2024, 2:47:35 PM IST
02 May 2024, 2:31:21 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.20%; m-cap at 40.88 Thousand Crore
The Federal Bank Ltd stock has gained 4.0% in 1 day, gained 5.76% in the 1 week, gained 6.73% in 1 month, gained 12.06% 3 months, gained 15.4% in 6 months, gained 19.16% in 1 year, gained 26.62% in 3 years, and gained 11.88% in 5 years.
02 May 2024, 2:17:12 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Federal Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹170.30 and 52-week low of ₹121.00. At last count, the stock was up 4.12% at ₹168.00.
02 May 2024, 1:46:51 PM IST
58,400,665 Federal Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 58,400,665 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 1:16:21 PM IST
02 May 2024, 1:06:14 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹170.30 and 52-week low of ₹121.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.86% at ₹165.90.
02 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd Stock Summary
02 May 2024, 12:31:40 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Federal Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 May 2024, 12:01:17 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹15.86, Federal Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.25 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.43 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 May 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST
02 May 2024, 11:32:58 AM IST
The Banks company saw 32,675,219 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 11:16:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,679.29, Nifty at 22,681.65 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 196.51 points to 74,679.29 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 76.80 to 22,681.65 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 May 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
Federal Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 May 2024, 10:46:24 AM IST
Federal Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Federal Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 28,115,027.
02 May 2024, 10:18:03 AM IST
Federal Bank Ltd stock up 5.76% in 5 days
While the Federal Bank Ltd share gained 4.0% today, the scip is up 6.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 15.4% and one-year return of 19.16%.
02 May 2024, 10:03:51 AM IST
Federal Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Federal Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 4.00% intraday against a 4.00% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.