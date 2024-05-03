scorecardresearch
Federal Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.22% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated May 03, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Federal Bank Ltd Stock Price Live: The Federal Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Federal Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹168.00, up 3.32%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹170.30 and ₹121.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Federal Bank Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹40.93 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Federal Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Federal Bank Ltd shares close at ₹165.95, down 1.22%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
Shares of Federal Bank Ltd closed at ₹165.95, down 1.22%. The day's high was ₹169.50 and low was ₹164.00, and the total traded volume stood at 17,747,482.
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
Federal Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.64%; m-cap at 40.26 Thousand Crore

The Federal Bank Ltd stock has gained 4.0% in 1 day, gained 5.76% in the 1 week, gained 6.73% in 1 month, gained 12.06% 3 months, gained 15.4% in 6 months, gained 19.16% in 1 year, gained 26.62% in 3 years, and gained 11.88% in 5 years.
Federal Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low

Federal Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹170.30 and 52-week low of ₹121.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.99% at ₹165.30.
0 Federal Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 0 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
Federal Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low

Federal Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹170.30 and 52-week low of ₹121.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.82% at ₹164.70.
At earnings per share of ₹15.93, Federal Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.55 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.36 times its price-to-book ratio.
10,975,721 Federal Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 10,975,721 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
Federal Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Federal Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 8,648,064.
Federal Bank Ltd stock down 5.76% in 5 days

While the Federal Bank Ltd share lost 4.0% today, the scip is down 6.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 15.4% and one-year return of 19.16%.
Federal Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex

Federal Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.71% intraday against a 0.71% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
