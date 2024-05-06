Federal Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.30% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Federal Bank Ltd closed at ₹163.80, down 1.39%. The day's high was ₹167.70 and low was ₹160.55, and the total traded volume stood at 19,647,843.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:05 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.05%; m-cap at 39.60 Thousand Crore
The Federal Bank Ltd stock has gained 4.0% in 1 day, gained 5.76% in the 1 week, gained 6.73% in 1 month, gained 12.06% 3 months, gained 15.4% in 6 months, gained 19.16% in 1 year, gained 26.62% in 3 years, and gained 11.88% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Federal Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹170.30 and 52-week low of ₹121.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.69% at ₹162.45.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
14,827,705 Federal Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 14,827,705 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹170.30 and 52-week low of ₹121.00. At last count, the stock was down 2.05% at ₹162.55.
06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd Stock Summary
06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Federal Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹15.93, Federal Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.42 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.34 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
The Banks company saw 11,482,173 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
Federal Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
Federal Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Federal Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 10,127,286.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
Federal Bank Ltd stock down 5.76% in 5 days
While the Federal Bank Ltd share lost 4.0% today, the scip is down 6.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 15.4% and one-year return of 19.16%.
06 May 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
Federal Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 2.17% intraday against a 2.17% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.