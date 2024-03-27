GAIL (India) Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.22% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

27 Mar 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd shares close at ₹180.00, down 0.22%
27 Mar 2024, 3:33:15 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd closed at ₹180.00, up 0.03%. The day's high was ₹183.70 and low was ₹179.65, and the total traded volume stood at 13,826,855.
27 Mar 2024, 3:18:57 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 3:12:50 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,925.75, Nifty at 22,155.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 455.45 points to 72,925.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.65 to 22,155.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 3:02:39 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd SWOT Analysis
27 Mar 2024, 2:48:22 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:31:59 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.11%; m-cap at 1.20 Lakh Crore
The GAIL (India) Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, gained 4.37% in the 1 week, lost 0.88% in 1 month, gained 17.21% 3 months, gained 48.5% in 6 months, gained 73.72% in 1 year, gained 27.12% in 3 years, and gained 8.55% in 5 years.
27 Mar 2024, 2:17:41 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd: 52-week high & low
GAIL (India) Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹196.35 and 52-week low of ₹102.35. At last count, the stock was up 1.11% at ₹182.40.
27 Mar 2024, 1:47:05 PM IST
10,126,366 GAIL (India) Ltd shares change hands
The Gas Distribution company saw 10,126,366 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 1:18:27 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 1:02:05 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹196.35 and 52-week low of ₹102.35. At last count, the stock was up 1.14% at ₹182.70.
27 Mar 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd Stock Summary
27 Mar 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of GAIL (India) Ltd with peer listed stocks
27 Mar 2024, 12:00:50 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹12.27, GAIL (India) Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 14.71 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.63 times its price-to-book ratio.
27 Mar 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:32:25 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,989.80, Nifty at 22,170.10 at 11:20 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 519.50 points to 72,989.80 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 165.40 to 22,170.10 points as of 11:20 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd versus peer group stocks
27 Mar 2024, 10:47:36 AM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of GAIL (India) Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,246,098.
27 Mar 2024, 10:23:10 AM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd stock up 4.37% in 5 days
While the GAIL (India) Ltd share gained 1.3% today, the scip is up 0.88% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.5% and one-year return of 73.72%.
27 Mar 2024, 10:04:46 AM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
GAIL (India) Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.08% intraday against a 1.08% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.