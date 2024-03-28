GAIL (India) Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.42% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

28 Mar 2024, 3:42:46 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd shares close at ₹181.05, up 0.67%
28 Mar 2024, 3:32:38 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd closed at ₹181.90, up 0.31%. The day's high was ₹182.40 and low was ₹179.65, and the total traded volume stood at 10,515,462.
28 Mar 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 3:10:21 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,786.48, Nifty at 22,472.40 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 790.17 points to 73,786.48 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 348.75 to 22,472.40 points as of 15:05 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 3:04:17 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:48:04 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:31:46 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.97%; m-cap at 1.20 Lakh Crore
The GAIL (India) Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, gained 4.37% in the 1 week, lost 0.88% in 1 month, gained 17.21% 3 months, gained 48.5% in 6 months, gained 73.72% in 1 year, gained 27.12% in 3 years, and gained 8.55% in 5 years.
28 Mar 2024, 2:17:37 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd: 52-week high & low
GAIL (India) Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹196.35 and 52-week low of ₹102.95. At last count, the stock was up 0.97% at ₹182.20.
28 Mar 2024, 1:47:16 PM IST
6,801,924 GAIL (India) Ltd shares change hands
The Gas Distribution company saw 6,801,924 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 1:16:50 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 1:02:42 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd: 52-week high & low
GAIL (India) Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹196.35 and 52-week low of ₹102.95. At last count, the stock was up 0.33% at ₹181.10.
28 Mar 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 12:01:40 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹12.27, GAIL (India) Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 14.69 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.63 times its price-to-book ratio.
28 Mar 2024, 11:47:32 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 11:31:19 AM IST
2,867,538 GAIL (India) Ltd shares change hands
28 Mar 2024, 11:17:11 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,800.40, Nifty at 22,346.45 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 804.09 points to 73,800.40 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 222.80 to 22,346.45 points as of 11:15 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 11:00:59 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 10:46:50 AM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of GAIL (India) Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 2,115,541.
28 Mar 2024, 10:18:32 AM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd stock up 4.37% in 5 days
While the GAIL (India) Ltd share gained 1.3% today, the scip is up 0.88% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.5% and one-year return of 73.72%.
28 Mar 2024, 10:02:21 AM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
GAIL (India) Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.17% intraday against a 0.17% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.