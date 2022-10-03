HFCL shares surge over 4% after 5G push

Shares of HFCL on Monday surged over 4 per cent after the home-grown telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider launched its 5G Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) to accelerate the rollout of 5G solutions and services. The stock soared 4.12 per cent to trade at Rs 75.80 on the BSE platform. It touched an intraday high of Rs 77.20.

On NSE, it traded 3.98 per cent higher at Rs 75.75 in late morning deals. HFCL hit an intraday high of Rs 76.70.

The company also launched 5G Macro radio units to support the 5G push. The 5G 8T8R macro radio units have been designed to address domestic and global markets.

For the 5G rollout in Delhi, the city would require 10,000 towers and six radio units will be mounted on each tower. In total, the national capital alone would require 60,000 radio units by a single operator, which in itself is a big opportunity. The radio units would be manufactured in Delhi-NCR.

HFCL is investing around Rs 400 crore for the manufacturing of telecom equipment.

"Integration of multi-vendor, multi-technology systems is complex and requires validation and optimization of disaggregated components such as hardware, software, cloud and network functions for seamless deployment of 5G networks," said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL.

"HFCL's state-of-art 5G Lab will enable technology providers such as telecom operators, network equipment providers, system integrators, IoT device manufacturers to analyze, integrate and validate performance and capabilities of their products and solutions in a real 5G network environment," Nahata added.

In addition, HFCL stated that its 5G Lab would enable telecom operators and ecosystem partners to innovate and co-create 5G solutions, services and business models to build new 5G use cases and unlock the benefits of this technology. Last month, the company approved raising of up to Rs 650 crore which would be invested in enhancing R&D facilities, setting up new production facilities to raise capacity under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and design linked incentive (DLI) scheme.