Hindenburg Research replies to SEBI Chair Madhabi Puri Buch's statement, says this

Hindenburg Research in a series of posts on X (formally Twitter) a few hours ago said SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch's statement included several important admissions and raises numerous new critical questions.

Hindenburg Research claimed that Buch’s response now publicly confirms her investment in an obscure Bermuda/Mauritius fund structure, alongside money allegedly siphoned by Vinod Adani. She also confirmed the fund was run by a childhood friend of her husband, who at the time was an Adani director, it claimed.

The US-based short seller said SEBI was tasked with investigating investment funds relating to the Adani matter, which would include funds Madhabi Puri Buch was personally invested in and funds by the same sponsor, which were specifically highlighted in our original report.

This is obviously a massive conflict of interest, it claimed.

SEBI had on Sunday asked domestic stock investors to remain calm and exercise due diligence before reacting to Hindenburg Research reports. Investors may like to take note of the disclaimer in the Hindenburg Research report that states that readers should assume that the US-based short seller may have short positions in the securities covered in the report, SEBI suggested.

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch's response to our report includes several important admissions and raises numerous new critical questions.



— Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) August 11, 2024

"Buch’s statement also claims that the two consulting companies she set up, including the Indian entity and the opaque Singaporean entity became immediately dormant on her appointment with SEBI in 2017, with her husband taking over starting in 2019. Per its latest shareholding list as of March 31st, 2024, Agora Advisory Limited (India), is still 99 per cent owned by Madhabi Buch, not her husband. This entity is currently active and generating consulting revenue," Hindenburg Research said.

Hindenburg Research added that the Sebi chief remained a 100 per cent shareholder of Agora Partners Singapore until March 16th, 2022, per Singaporean records, owning it during her entire time as a SEBI Whole Time Member. She only transferred her shares into her husband’s name two weeks after her appointment as SEBI Chairperson, it noted.

The Singaporean consulting entity she set up doesn’t publicly report its financials like revenue or profit so it’s impossible to see how much money this entity has earned during her time at SEBI.



— Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) August 11, 2024

"The Singaporean consulting entity she set up doesn’t publicly report its financials like revenue or profit so it’s impossible to see how much money this entity has earned during her time at SEBI. The Indian entity, still 99 owned by the SEBI Chairperson, has generated Rs 23,985 million ($312,000) in revenue (i.e. consulting) during the financial years (‘22, ‘23, and ‘24), while she was serving as Chairperson, per its financial statements," Hindenburg Research said.

This, Hindenburg Research said, is especially important given whistleblower documents showing that Buch used her personal email to do business using her husband’s name while serving as a Whole Time Member of SEBI.

"In 2017, weeks ahead of her appointment as SEBI Whole Time Member, she ensured the accounts with ties to Adani be registered solely in the name of Dhaval Buch, her husband, per whistleblower documents. Despite disclaiming control, a private email she sent a year into her SEBI term shows she redeemed stakes in the funds through her husband’s name, per the whistleblower documents," Hindenburg Research said.

"This raises the question: What other investments or business has the SEBI Chairperson engaged in through her husband's name while serving in an official capacity? Buch said her husband used the consulting entities starting in 2019 to transact with unnamed prominent clients in the Indian industry. Do these include clients SEBI is tasked with regulating?," Hindenburg Research said.

The US-based short seller said Buch’s statement promised a “commitment to complete transparency”.

"Given this, will she publicly release the full list of consulting clients and details of the engagements, both through the offshore Singaporean consulting firm, the Indian consulting firm and any other entity she or her husband may have an interest in? Finally, will the SEBI Chairperson commit to a full, transparent and public investigation into these issues?," it asked.