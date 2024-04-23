Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.95% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

23 Apr 2024, 3:43:08 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹373.20, down 1.95%
23 Apr 2024, 3:33:03 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹373.20, down 1.82%. The day's high was ₹381.70 and low was ₹371.10, and the total traded volume stood at 8,464,653.
23 Apr 2024, 3:16:53 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 3:12:52 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,773.56, Nifty at 22,395.85 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 124.94 points to 73,773.56 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 59.45 to 22,395.85 points as of 15:10 IST.
23 Apr 2024, 3:02:48 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd SWOT Analysis
23 Apr 2024, 2:48:41 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 2:32:34 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.40%; m-cap at 36.14 Thousand Crore
The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
23 Apr 2024, 2:16:27 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹394.00 and 52-week low of ₹97.60. At last count, the stock was down 1.21% at ₹373.85.
23 Apr 2024, 1:48:12 PM IST
6,397,066 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 6,397,066 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
23 Apr 2024, 1:15:54 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 1:01:47 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 12:47:42 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Summary
23 Apr 2024, 12:33:36 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Hindustan Copper Ltd with peer listed stocks
23 Apr 2024, 12:03:22 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹3.14, Hindustan Copper Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 120.73 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.75 times its price-to-book ratio.
23 Apr 2024, 11:49:14 AM IST
23 Apr 2024, 11:33:08 AM IST
23 Apr 2024, 11:16:58 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,776.25, Nifty at 22,369.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 127.63 points to 73,776.25 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 33.10 to 22,369.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
23 Apr 2024, 11:02:53 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd versus peer group stocks
23 Apr 2024, 10:48:46 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Copper Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 0.
23 Apr 2024, 10:16:31 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd stock down 0.47% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Copper Ltd share lost 4.23% today, the scip is down 39.74% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 131.76% and one-year return of 259.43%.
23 Apr 2024, 10:02:26 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.25% intraday against a 0.25% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.