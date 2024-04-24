Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.65% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

24 Apr 2024, 3:42:06 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹379.50, up 2.38%
24 Apr 2024, 3:31:57 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹379.50, up 1.65%. The day's high was ₹381.90 and low was ₹372.20, and the total traded volume stood at 11,088,933.
24 Apr 2024, 3:15:49 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd share price chart today
24 Apr 2024, 3:11:48 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,829.90, Nifty at 22,414.50 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 91.45 points to 73,829.90 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 46.50 to 22,414.50 points as of 15:10 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 3:01:42 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 2:47:36 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 2:31:27 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.17%; m-cap at 36.40 Thousand Crore
The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
24 Apr 2024, 2:17:21 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹394.00 and 52-week low of ₹97.60. At last count, the stock was up 1.14% at ₹376.30.
24 Apr 2024, 1:47:06 PM IST
7,624,011 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 7,624,011 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
24 Apr 2024, 1:16:46 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 1:04:40 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹394.00 and 52-week low of ₹97.60. At last count, the stock was up 1.42% at ₹378.05.
24 Apr 2024, 12:48:32 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 12:34:26 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 12:02:11 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹3.14, Hindustan Copper Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 118.26 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.41 times its price-to-book ratio.
24 Apr 2024, 11:47:57 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 11:31:49 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 11:15:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,062.34, Nifty at 22,463.10 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 323.89 points to 74,062.34 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 95.10 to 22,463.10 points as of 11:15 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 11:03:36 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 10:47:28 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Copper Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,149,053.
24 Apr 2024, 10:17:15 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd stock up 0.47% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Copper Ltd share gained 4.23% today, the scip is up 39.74% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 131.76% and one-year return of 259.43%.
24 Apr 2024, 10:00:58 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.37% intraday against a 1.37% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.