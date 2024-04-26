Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.73% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

26 Apr 2024, 3:44:05 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹392.20, up 2.64%
26 Apr 2024, 3:31:57 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹392.20, up 2.73%. The day's high was ₹397.00 and low was ₹384.10, and the total traded volume stood at 28,999,574.
26 Apr 2024, 3:17:51 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 3:13:49 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,713.65, Nifty at 22,448.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 625.79 points to 73,713.65 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 121.95 to 22,448.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
26 Apr 2024, 3:03:45 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd SWOT Analysis
26 Apr 2024, 2:47:38 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 2:31:30 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.67%; m-cap at 37.81 Thousand Crore
The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
26 Apr 2024, 2:15:24 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹397.00 and 52-week low of ₹97.90. At last count, the stock was up 2.76% at ₹390.90.
26 Apr 2024, 1:49:13 PM IST
25,054,992 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 25,054,992 shares changing hands so far today.
26 Apr 2024, 1:16:53 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹397.00 and 52-week low of ₹97.90. At last count, the stock was up 3.27% at ₹391.80.
26 Apr 2024, 12:48:40 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Summary
26 Apr 2024, 12:32:34 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Hindustan Copper Ltd with peer listed stocks
26 Apr 2024, 12:02:22 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹3.14, Hindustan Copper Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 121.27 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.83 times its price-to-book ratio.
26 Apr 2024, 11:46:14 AM IST
26 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
17,807,279 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 17,807,279 shares changing hands so far today.
26 Apr 2024, 11:17:59 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,134.43, Nifty at 22,550.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 205.01 points to 74,134.43 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 20.35 to 22,550.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
26 Apr 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd versus peer group stocks
26 Apr 2024, 10:47:43 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Copper Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 16,045,913.
26 Apr 2024, 10:15:29 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd stock up 0.47% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Copper Ltd share gained 4.23% today, the scip is up 39.74% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 131.76% and one-year return of 259.43%.
26 Apr 2024, 10:03:22 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 3.52% intraday against a 3.52% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.