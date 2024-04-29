Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.37% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

29 Apr 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹389.50, down 0.37%
29 Apr 2024, 3:32:29 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹389.50, down 0.66%. The day's high was ₹401.65 and low was ₹386.00, and the total traded volume stood at 13,274,379.
29 Apr 2024, 3:18:22 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 3:12:19 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 3:02:14 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd SWOT Analysis
29 Apr 2024, 2:48:07 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 2:33:56 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.38%; m-cap at 37.67 Thousand Crore
The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
29 Apr 2024, 2:17:45 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹98.50. At last count, the stock was down 0.43% at ₹389.30.
29 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
10,643,070 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 10,643,070 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹98.50. At last count, the stock was up 0.15% at ₹391.15.
29 Apr 2024, 12:48:57 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Summary
29 Apr 2024, 12:32:51 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Hindustan Copper Ltd with peer listed stocks
29 Apr 2024, 12:02:37 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹3.14, Hindustan Copper Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 124.47 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 17.27 times its price-to-book ratio.
29 Apr 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
29 Apr 2024, 11:32:23 AM IST
29 Apr 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
29 Apr 2024, 11:02:10 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd versus peer group stocks
29 Apr 2024, 10:45:59 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Copper Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 7,777,864.
29 Apr 2024, 10:17:46 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd stock up 0.47% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Copper Ltd share gained 4.23% today, the scip is up 39.74% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 131.76% and one-year return of 259.43%.
29 Apr 2024, 10:03:39 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.60% intraday against a 1.60% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.