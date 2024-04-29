scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS

Feedback

Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.37% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 29, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Price Live: The Hindustan Copper Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Hindustan Copper Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹380.80, up 0.3%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹394.00 and ₹97.90 in the last one year. At last count, the Hindustan Copper Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹37.81 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Hindustan Copper Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 29, 2024 Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 29, 2024
29 Apr 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹389.50, down 0.37%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
29 Apr 2024, 3:32:29 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹389.50, down 0.66%. The day's high was ₹401.65 and low was ₹386.00, and the total traded volume stood at 13,274,379.
29 Apr 2024, 3:18:22 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd share price chart today

29 Apr 2024, 3:12:19 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,656.35, Nifty at 22,626.75 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 926.19 points to 74,656.35 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 206.80 to 22,626.75 points as of 15:10 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 3:02:14 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd SWOT Analysis

29 Apr 2024, 2:48:07 PM IST

Here's how Hindustan Copper Ltd price chart looks like today

29 Apr 2024, 2:33:56 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.38%; m-cap at 37.67 Thousand Crore

The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
29 Apr 2024, 2:17:45 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low

Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹98.50. At last count, the stock was down 0.43% at ₹389.30.
29 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST

10,643,070 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands

The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 10,643,070 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST

Here's how Hindustan Copper Ltd price chart looks like today

29 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low

Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹98.50. At last count, the stock was up 0.15% at ₹391.15.
29 Apr 2024, 12:48:57 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Summary

29 Apr 2024, 12:32:51 PM IST

Mid Cap comparison of Hindustan Copper Ltd with peer listed stocks

29 Apr 2024, 12:02:37 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹3.14, Hindustan Copper Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 124.47 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 17.27 times its price-to-book ratio.
29 Apr 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST

Here's how Hindustan Copper Ltd price chart looks like today

29 Apr 2024, 11:32:23 AM IST

9,000,467 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands

The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 9,000,467 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,294.26, Nifty at 22,528.50 at 11:14 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 564.10 points to 74,294.26 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 108.55 to 22,528.50 points as of 11:14 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 11:02:10 AM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd versus peer group stocks

29 Apr 2024, 10:45:59 AM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Hindustan Copper Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 7,777,864.
29 Apr 2024, 10:17:46 AM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd stock up 0.47% in 5 days

While the Hindustan Copper Ltd share gained 4.23% today, the scip is up 39.74% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 131.76% and one-year return of 259.43%.
29 Apr 2024, 10:03:39 AM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.60% intraday against a 1.60% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
Advertisement