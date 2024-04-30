Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.63% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

30 Apr 2024, 3:43:17 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹386.00, down 0.63%
30 Apr 2024, 3:31:08 PM IST
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹386.30, down 0.75%. The day's high was ₹397.40 and low was ₹384.75, and the total traded volume stood at 7,721,980.
30 Apr 2024, 3:19:00 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 3:12:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,543.90, Nifty at 22,715.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 127.38 points to 74,543.90 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 72.00 to 22,715.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 3:00:45 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 2:48:16 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
30 Apr 2024, 2:17:58 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹100.50. At last count, the stock was up 0.54% at ₹388.95.
30 Apr 2024, 1:47:44 PM IST
5,849,349 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 5,849,349 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
30 Apr 2024, 1:17:25 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 1:01:16 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹100.50. At last count, the stock was up 0.53% at ₹391.50.
30 Apr 2024, 12:47:10 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 12:33:05 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 12:02:49 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹3.14, Hindustan Copper Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 123.81 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 17.18 times its price-to-book ratio.
30 Apr 2024, 11:48:42 AM IST
30 Apr 2024, 11:32:35 AM IST
4,348,751 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
30 Apr 2024, 11:16:25 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,899.08, Nifty at 22,765.90 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 227.80 points to 74,899.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 122.50 to 22,765.90 points as of 11:15 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 11:02:19 AM IST
30 Apr 2024, 10:48:12 AM IST
The total volume of Hindustan Copper Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,726,291.
30 Apr 2024, 10:17:56 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd stock up 0.47% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Copper Ltd share gained 4.23% today, the scip is up 39.74% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 131.76% and one-year return of 259.43%.
30 Apr 2024, 10:01:47 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
