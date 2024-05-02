Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.36% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 May 2024, 3:40:22 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹391.45, up 1.36%
02 May 2024, 3:34:16 PM IST
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹391.05, up 1.36%. The day's high was ₹395.00 and low was ₹384.80, and the total traded volume stood at 9,690,030.
02 May 2024, 3:18:01 PM IST
02 May 2024, 3:11:55 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,582.18, Nifty at 22,670.30 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 99.40 points to 74,582.18 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 65.45 to 22,670.30 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 May 2024, 3:03:50 PM IST
02 May 2024, 2:47:35 PM IST
02 May 2024, 2:31:21 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.97%; m-cap at 38.06 Thousand Crore
The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
02 May 2024, 2:17:12 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹100.50. At last count, the stock was up 2.11% at ₹393.00.
02 May 2024, 1:46:51 PM IST
7,310,717 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 7,310,717 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 1:16:21 PM IST
02 May 2024, 1:06:14 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹100.50. At last count, the stock was up 1.42% at ₹391.15.
02 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST
02 May 2024, 12:31:40 PM IST
02 May 2024, 12:01:17 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹3.14, Hindustan Copper Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 122.90 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 17.05 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 May 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST
02 May 2024, 11:32:58 AM IST
4,421,259 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 4,421,259 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 11:16:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,679.29, Nifty at 22,681.65 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 196.51 points to 74,679.29 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 76.80 to 22,681.65 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 May 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
02 May 2024, 10:46:24 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Copper Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,662,695.
02 May 2024, 10:18:03 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd stock up 0.47% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Copper Ltd share gained 4.23% today, the scip is up 39.74% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 131.76% and one-year return of 259.43%.
02 May 2024, 10:03:51 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.14% intraday against a 0.14% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.