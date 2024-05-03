Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.47% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 May 2024, 3:43:42 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹387.60, down 0.47%
03 May 2024, 3:31:26 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹389.90, down 0.78%. The day's high was ₹393.35 and low was ₹374.60, and the total traded volume stood at 12,625,838.
03 May 2024, 3:17:15 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd share price chart today
03 May 2024, 3:11:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 May 2024, 3:03:00 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd SWOT Analysis
03 May 2024, 2:46:44 PM IST
Here's how Hindustan Copper Ltd price chart looks like today
03 May 2024, 2:34:33 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.49%; m-cap at 36.91 Thousand Crore
The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
03 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹100.50. At last count, the stock was down 2.76% at ₹381.50.
03 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
8,144,379 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 8,144,379 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 1:17:13 PM IST
03 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹100.50. At last count, the stock was down 2.61% at ₹380.30.
03 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Summary
03 May 2024, 12:34:34 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Hindustan Copper Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 May 2024, 12:02:00 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹3.14, Hindustan Copper Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 124.60 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 17.29 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
03 May 2024, 11:31:33 AM IST
3,750,781 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 3,750,781 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 11:17:22 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
03 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 May 2024, 10:46:53 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Copper Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,010,180.
03 May 2024, 10:16:26 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd stock down 0.47% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Copper Ltd share lost 4.23% today, the scip is down 39.74% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 131.76% and one-year return of 259.43%.
03 May 2024, 10:02:12 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.56% intraday against a 0.56% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.