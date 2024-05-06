Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.43% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹377.50, down 2.43%
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹377.50, down 2.53%. The day's high was ₹392.50 and low was ₹370.05, and the total traded volume stood at 14,716,157.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:05 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd SWOT Analysis
06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.89%; m-cap at 36.40 Thousand Crore
The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹100.50. At last count, the stock was down 2.61% at ₹376.40.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
12,297,958 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 12,297,958 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and 52-week low of ₹100.50. At last count, the stock was down 3.44% at ₹374.65.
06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST
06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹3.14, Hindustan Copper Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 123.23 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 17.10 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
8,891,395 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Copper Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,527,311.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd stock down 0.47% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Copper Ltd share lost 4.23% today, the scip is down 39.74% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 131.76% and one-year return of 259.43%.
06 May 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares underperform Sensex
