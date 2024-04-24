Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.11% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

24 Apr 2024, 3:42:06 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,260.25, down 0.06%
24 Apr 2024, 3:31:57 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,260.05, down 0.05%. The day's high was ₹2,268.35 and low was ₹2,245.65, and the total traded volume stood at 1,404,157.
24 Apr 2024, 3:15:49 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 3:11:48 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,829.90, Nifty at 22,414.50 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 91.45 points to 73,829.90 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 46.50 to 22,414.50 points as of 15:10 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 3:01:42 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 2:47:36 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 2:31:27 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.19%; m-cap at 5.31 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
24 Apr 2024, 2:17:21 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.33% at ₹2,258.50.
24 Apr 2024, 1:47:06 PM IST
925,752 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 925,752 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
24 Apr 2024, 1:32:54 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
24 Apr 2024, 1:16:46 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 1:04:40 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.56% at ₹2,254.90.
24 Apr 2024, 12:48:32 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 12:34:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
24 Apr 2024, 12:02:11 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.92, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 51.52 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.56 times its price-to-book ratio.
24 Apr 2024, 11:47:57 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 11:31:49 AM IST
506,707 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 506,707 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
24 Apr 2024, 11:15:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,062.34, Nifty at 22,463.10 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 323.89 points to 74,062.34 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 95.10 to 22,463.10 points as of 11:15 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 11:03:36 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 10:47:28 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 371,426.
24 Apr 2024, 10:17:15 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock down 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share lost 0.68% today, the scip is down 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.