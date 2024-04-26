Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.41% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

26 Apr 2024, 3:44:05 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,225.00, down 0.45%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
26 Apr 2024, 3:31:57 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,225.00, down 0.41%. The day's high was ₹2,255.00 and low was ₹2,218.60, and the total traded volume stood at 2,307,340.
26 Apr 2024, 3:17:51 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price chart today
26 Apr 2024, 3:13:49 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,713.65, Nifty at 22,448.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 625.79 points to 73,713.65 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 121.95 to 22,448.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
26 Apr 2024, 3:03:45 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
26 Apr 2024, 2:47:38 PM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
26 Apr 2024, 2:31:30 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.03%; m-cap at 5.24 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
26 Apr 2024, 2:15:24 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.26% at ₹2,228.65.
26 Apr 2024, 1:49:13 PM IST
1,561,662 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 1,561,662 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Apr 2024, 1:33:01 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
26 Apr 2024, 1:16:53 PM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
26 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.09% at ₹2,231.25.
26 Apr 2024, 12:48:40 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
26 Apr 2024, 12:32:34 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
26 Apr 2024, 12:02:22 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 51.01 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.23 times its price-to-book ratio.
26 Apr 2024, 11:46:14 AM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
26 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
1,029,865 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 1,029,865 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Apr 2024, 11:17:59 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,134.43, Nifty at 22,550.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 205.01 points to 74,134.43 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 20.35 to 22,550.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
26 Apr 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
26 Apr 2024, 10:47:43 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 636,785.
26 Apr 2024, 10:15:29 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock up 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share gained 0.68% today, the scip is up 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.