Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.19% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

29 Apr 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,227.70, up 0.19%
29 Apr 2024, 3:36:35 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,227.70, up 0.15%. The day's high was ₹2,234.00 and low was ₹2,220.00, and the total traded volume stood at 1,394,973.
29 Apr 2024, 3:18:22 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 3:12:19 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,656.35, Nifty at 22,626.75 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 926.19 points to 74,656.35 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 206.80 to 22,626.75 points as of 15:10 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 3:02:14 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
29 Apr 2024, 2:48:07 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 2:35:59 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.10%; m-cap at 5.23 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
29 Apr 2024, 2:17:45 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.15% at ₹2,225.05.
29 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
849,556 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 849,556 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 1:31:17 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
29 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 12:48:57 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
29 Apr 2024, 12:32:51 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
29 Apr 2024, 12:02:37 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 50.79 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.19 times its price-to-book ratio.
29 Apr 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
29 Apr 2024, 11:32:23 AM IST
29 Apr 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,294.26, Nifty at 22,528.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 564.10 points to 74,294.26 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 108.55 to 22,528.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 11:02:10 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
29 Apr 2024, 10:45:59 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 426,295.
29 Apr 2024, 10:17:46 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock up 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share gained 0.68% today, the scip is up 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.