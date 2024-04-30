Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.20% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

30 Apr 2024, 3:43:17 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,233.80, up 0.20%
30 Apr 2024, 3:31:08 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,233.80, up 0.27%. The day's high was ₹2,240.25 and low was ₹2,225.00, and the total traded volume stood at 2,118,999.
30 Apr 2024, 3:19:00 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 3:12:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,543.90, Nifty at 22,715.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 127.38 points to 74,543.90 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 72.00 to 22,715.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 3:00:45 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
30 Apr 2024, 2:48:16 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.45%; m-cap at 5.25 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
30 Apr 2024, 2:17:58 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.40% at ₹2,236.05.
30 Apr 2024, 1:47:44 PM IST
The FMCG company saw 974,567 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
30 Apr 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
30 Apr 2024, 1:17:25 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 1:01:16 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.47% at ₹2,237.70.
30 Apr 2024, 12:47:10 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
30 Apr 2024, 12:33:05 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
30 Apr 2024, 12:02:49 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 50.91 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.22 times its price-to-book ratio.
30 Apr 2024, 11:48:42 AM IST
30 Apr 2024, 11:32:35 AM IST
The FMCG company saw 630,225 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
30 Apr 2024, 11:16:25 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,899.08, Nifty at 22,765.90 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 227.80 points to 74,899.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 122.50 to 22,765.90 points as of 11:15 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 11:02:19 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
30 Apr 2024, 10:48:12 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 0.
30 Apr 2024, 10:17:56 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock up 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share gained 0.68% today, the scip is up 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.