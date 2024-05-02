Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.29% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 May 2024, 3:40:22 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,228.00, down 0.29%
02 May 2024, 3:34:16 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,228.00, down 0.29%. The day's high was ₹2,243.20 and low was ₹2,205.05, and the total traded volume stood at 2,140,061.
02 May 2024, 3:18:01 PM IST
02 May 2024, 3:11:55 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,582.18, Nifty at 22,670.30 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 99.40 points to 74,582.18 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 65.45 to 22,670.30 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 May 2024, 3:03:50 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 May 2024, 2:47:35 PM IST
02 May 2024, 2:31:21 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.03%; m-cap at 5.24 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
02 May 2024, 2:17:12 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.27% at ₹2,225.65.
02 May 2024, 1:46:51 PM IST
1,142,739 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 1,142,739 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 1:30:30 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
02 May 2024, 1:16:21 PM IST
02 May 2024, 1:04:11 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.37% at ₹2,240.70.
02 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
02 May 2024, 12:31:40 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 May 2024, 12:01:17 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 51.00 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.23 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 May 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST
02 May 2024, 11:32:58 AM IST
The FMCG company saw 749,375 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 11:16:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,679.29, Nifty at 22,681.65 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 196.51 points to 74,679.29 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 76.80 to 22,681.65 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 May 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 May 2024, 10:46:24 AM IST
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 582,041.
02 May 2024, 10:18:03 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock up 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share gained 0.68% today, the scip is up 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.