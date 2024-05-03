Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.50% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 May 2024, 3:43:42 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,217.05, down 0.50%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
03 May 2024, 3:31:26 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,213.95, down 0.39%. The day's high was ₹2,235.65 and low was ₹2,204.00, and the total traded volume stood at 2,594,455.
03 May 2024, 3:17:15 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price chart today
03 May 2024, 3:11:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 May 2024, 3:03:00 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
03 May 2024, 2:46:44 PM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
03 May 2024, 2:34:33 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.62%; m-cap at 5.20 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
03 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.68% at ₹2,212.40.
03 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
1,442,162 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 1,442,162 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 1:31:24 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
03 May 2024, 1:17:13 PM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
03 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.50% at ₹2,215.20.
03 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
03 May 2024, 12:34:34 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 May 2024, 12:02:00 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 50.88 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.21 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
03 May 2024, 11:31:33 AM IST
725,460 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 725,460 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 11:17:22 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
03 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 May 2024, 10:46:53 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 517,710.
03 May 2024, 10:16:26 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock down 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share lost 0.68% today, the scip is down 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.