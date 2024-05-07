Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 5.43% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

07 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,373.55, up 5.43%
07 May 2024, 3:31:39 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,373.55, up 5.49%. The day's high was ₹2,389.60 and low was ₹2,259.00, and the total traded volume stood at 8,276,409.
07 May 2024, 3:17:31 PM IST
07 May 2024, 3:13:28 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,498.67, Nifty at 22,302.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 396.87 points to 73,498.67 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 140.55 to 22,302.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
07 May 2024, 3:01:18 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
07 May 2024, 2:47:11 PM IST
07 May 2024, 2:30:58 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 4.80%; m-cap at 5.56 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
07 May 2024, 2:18:51 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was up 4.60% at ₹2,366.35.
07 May 2024, 1:48:33 PM IST
5,712,674 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 5,712,674 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
07 May 2024, 1:34:20 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
07 May 2024, 1:18:08 PM IST
07 May 2024, 1:01:55 PM IST
07 May 2024, 12:47:48 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
07 May 2024, 12:31:37 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
07 May 2024, 12:01:18 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 51.56 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.35 times its price-to-book ratio.
07 May 2024, 11:47:11 AM IST
07 May 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
07 May 2024, 11:18:51 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,513.53, Nifty at 22,344.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 382.01 points to 73,513.53 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 98.70 to 22,344.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
07 May 2024, 11:00:39 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
07 May 2024, 10:46:31 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,110,551.
07 May 2024, 10:18:14 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock up 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share gained 0.68% today, the scip is up 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.