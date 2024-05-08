Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.45% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 May 2024, 3:40:53 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,345.00, down 1.45%
08 May 2024, 3:34:50 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,345.00, down 1.45%. The day's high was ₹2,372.25 and low was ₹2,325.00, and the total traded volume stood at 1,813,102.
08 May 2024, 3:16:33 PM IST
08 May 2024, 3:10:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,476.64, Nifty at 22,300.30 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 35.21 points to 73,476.64 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 2.20 to 22,300.30 points as of 15:05 IST.
08 May 2024, 3:00:20 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 May 2024, 2:48:13 PM IST
08 May 2024, 2:31:57 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.12%; m-cap at 5.47 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
08 May 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 2.22% at ₹2,328.95.
08 May 2024, 1:49:29 PM IST
1,106,819 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 1,106,819 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 1:31:09 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
08 May 2024, 1:17:01 PM IST
08 May 2024, 1:02:53 PM IST
08 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
08 May 2024, 12:32:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 May 2024, 12:02:12 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 54.40 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.92 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 May 2024, 11:47:55 AM IST
08 May 2024, 11:31:35 AM IST
08 May 2024, 11:17:26 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,234.26, Nifty at 22,221.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 277.59 points to 73,234.26 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 81.20 to 22,221.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 May 2024, 11:01:14 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 May 2024, 10:47:07 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 586,105.
08 May 2024, 10:18:44 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock down 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share lost 0.68% today, the scip is down 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.