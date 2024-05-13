Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.08% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

13 May 2024, 3:40:35 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,357.00, down 0.08%
13 May 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,360.45, down 0.05%. The day's high was ₹2,381.65 and low was ₹2,347.90, and the total traded volume stood at 1,127,578.
13 May 2024, 3:16:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 3:12:10 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,731.58, Nifty at 22,124.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 67.11 points to 72,731.58 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.15 to 22,124.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
13 May 2024, 3:04:02 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
13 May 2024, 2:45:44 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:31:23 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.21%; m-cap at 5.54 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
13 May 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.14% at ₹2,359.95.
13 May 2024, 1:46:43 PM IST
The FMCG company saw 763,740 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 1:32:26 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
13 May 2024, 1:18:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 1:03:58 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.30% at ₹2,359.00.
13 May 2024, 12:47:40 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:33:29 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
13 May 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 53.89 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.81 times its price-to-book ratio.
13 May 2024, 11:46:41 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:32:31 AM IST
The FMCG company saw 597,947 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,167.08, Nifty at 21,873.25 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 497.39 points to 72,167.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 181.95 to 21,873.25 points as of 11:15 IST.
13 May 2024, 11:04:06 AM IST
13 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 515,400.
13 May 2024, 10:17:24 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock down 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share lost 0.68% today, the scip is down 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.