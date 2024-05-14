Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.51% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,351.00, down 0.53%
14 May 2024, 3:32:24 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,351.00, down 0.51%. The day's high was ₹2,372.30 and low was ₹2,346.75, and the total traded volume stood at 688,698.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:33:21 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.20%; m-cap at 5.54 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.05% at ₹2,357.95.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST
The FMCG company saw 393,615 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 1:32:20 PM IST
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 1:03:44 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.07% at ₹2,359.15.
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 0.61 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.83 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST
The FMCG company saw 255,244 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 194,749.
14 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock up 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share gained 0.68% today, the scip is up 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.