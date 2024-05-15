Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.18% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,327.80, down 1.18%
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,327.80, down 1.17%. The day's high was ₹2,355.80 and low was ₹2,317.65, and the total traded volume stood at 812,060.
15 May 2024, 3:16:36 PM IST
15 May 2024, 3:14:35 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 May 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 May 2024, 2:48:08 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:31:50 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.85%; m-cap at 5.47 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
15 May 2024, 2:19:39 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.84% at ₹2,329.35.
15 May 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
477,551 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 477,551 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 1:30:48 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
15 May 2024, 1:16:38 PM IST
15 May 2024, 1:06:30 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:48:10 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:33:55 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 May 2024, 12:03:29 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 53.71 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.78 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 May 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:33:00 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:18:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,054.72, Nifty at 22,193.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 49.89 points to 73,054.72 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.55 to 22,193.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
15 May 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST
15 May 2024, 10:48:06 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 185,903.
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock down 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share lost 0.68% today, the scip is down 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.