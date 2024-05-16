Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.79% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,343.15, up 0.79%
16 May 2024, 3:31:35 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,338.55, up 0.79%. The day's high was ₹2,348.10 and low was ₹2,301.35, and the total traded volume stood at 1,879,910.
16 May 2024, 3:17:23 PM IST
16 May 2024, 3:13:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,637.34, Nifty at 22,325.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 650.31 points to 73,637.34 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 124.50 to 22,325.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 May 2024, 3:03:10 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
16 May 2024, 2:46:52 PM IST
16 May 2024, 2:30:35 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.13%; m-cap at 5.45 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
16 May 2024, 2:18:25 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.09% at ₹2,318.35.
16 May 2024, 1:47:56 PM IST
1,056,286 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 1,056,286 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 1:31:33 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
16 May 2024, 1:17:22 PM IST
16 May 2024, 1:01:05 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.48% at ₹2,313.10.
16 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
16 May 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 53.08 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.65 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST
574,926 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 574,926 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,838.91, Nifty at 22,163.15 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 148.12 points to 72,838.91 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.40 to 22,163.15 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 May 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 478,649.
16 May 2024, 10:18:33 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock down 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share lost 0.68% today, the scip is down 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.