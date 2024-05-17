Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.94% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,320.35, down 0.94%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,320.95, down 0.92%. The day's high was ₹2,351.90 and low was ₹2,315.10, and the total traded volume stood at 1,264,090.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price chart today
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 15:01 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 15:01 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 15:01 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.57%; m-cap at 5.47 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.74% at ₹2,329.05.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
642,052 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 642,052 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:33:29 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.69% at ₹2,328.40.
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 53.56 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.75 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
401,629 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 401,629 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:10 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 324,770.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock down 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share lost 0.68% today, the scip is down 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.