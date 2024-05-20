Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.29% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,327.15, up 0.29%
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,327.15, up 0.29%. The day's high was ₹2,332.90 and low was ₹2,321.10, and the total traded volume stood at 73,806.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST
20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST
20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST
20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.29%; m-cap at 5.47 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.29% at ₹2,327.15.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST
73,806 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 73,806 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST
20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 53.21 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.68 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 12:49 IST stands at 73,806.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock up 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share gained 0.68% today, the scip is up 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.