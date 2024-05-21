Hindustan Unilever Share Price LIVE: Stock loses 0.75%; here’s summary so far

21 May 2024, 1:47:47 PM IST
972,301 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 972,301 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 May 2024, 1:33:28 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
21 May 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
21 May 2024, 1:00:52 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.56% at ₹2,312.35.
21 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
21 May 2024, 12:34:31 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
21 May 2024, 12:01:52 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 53.21 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.68 times its price-to-book ratio.
21 May 2024, 11:47:41 AM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
21 May 2024, 11:31:23 AM IST
561,936 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 561,936 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 May 2024, 11:17:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,908.05, Nifty at 22,477.95 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 97.89 points to 73,908.05 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.05 to 22,477.95 points as of 11:14 IST.
21 May 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
21 May 2024, 10:46:40 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 476,061.
21 May 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock down 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share lost 0.68% today, the scip is down 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.
21 May 2024, 10:01:53 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.82% intraday against a 0.82% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
21 May 2024, 9:47:42 AM IST
Here's how Hindustan Unilever Ltd price chart looks like today
21 May 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST
Want to know how Hindustan Unilever Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
21 May 2024, 9:02:58 AM IST
How Hindustan Unilever Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
21 May 2024, 8:46:43 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,917.03 points higher at 253.31, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 62.25 points to settle at 22,466.10.
21 May 2024, 8:32:32 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On May 18, 2024,Hindustan Unilever Ltd`s stock closed 0.29% higher at ₹2,327.15. The 52-week low stood at ₹2,172.05, and the 52-week high reached ₹2,769.65.
21 May 2024, 8:04:10 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹2,321.10 and went up to a high of ₹2,332.90 during the previous trading session on May 18, 2024.
21 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The Hindustan Unilever Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹2,327.15, up 0.29%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹2,769.65 and ₹2,172.05 in the last one year. At last count, the Hindustan Unilever Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹5.47 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.