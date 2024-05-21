Hindustan Unilever Share Price LIVE: Stock loses 0.75%; here’s summary so far

21 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The Hindustan Unilever Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹2,327.15, up 0.29%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹2,769.65 and ₹2,172.05 in the last one year. At last count, the Hindustan Unilever Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹5.47 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.