IDFC First Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.05% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

01 Apr 2024, 3:42:07 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares close at ₹77.70, up 2.98%
01 Apr 2024, 3:31:51 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd closed at ₹77.70, up 2.85%. The day's high was ₹77.75 and low was ₹75.95, and the total traded volume stood at 34,737,103.
01 Apr 2024, 3:17:43 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd share price chart today
01 Apr 2024, 3:13:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,987.60, Nifty at 22,460.25 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.25 points to 73,987.60 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 133.35 to 22,460.25 points as of 15:10 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 3:03:34 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
01 Apr 2024, 2:47:22 PM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
01 Apr 2024, 2:37:14 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.79%; m-cap at 54.26 Thousand Crore
The IDFC First Bank Ltd stock has lost 3.08% in 1 day, lost 3.21% in the 1 week, lost 6.39% in 1 month, lost 14.99% 3 months, lost 20.25% in 6 months, gained 42.94% in 1 year, gained 8.98% in 3 years, and gained 6.65% in 5 years.
01 Apr 2024, 2:16:56 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹52.45. At last count, the stock was up 1.99% at ₹76.85.
01 Apr 2024, 1:48:37 PM IST
22,266,337 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 22,266,337 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 1:16:10 PM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
01 Apr 2024, 1:01:58 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹52.45. At last count, the stock was up 1.72% at ₹76.55.
01 Apr 2024, 12:45:49 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Summary
01 Apr 2024, 12:31:39 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of IDFC First Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
01 Apr 2024, 12:03:14 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹4.28, IDFC First Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 17.61 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.73 times its price-to-book ratio.
01 Apr 2024, 11:49:00 AM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
01 Apr 2024, 11:32:51 AM IST
14,664,202 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 14,664,202 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 11:18:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,000.77, Nifty at 22,477.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 349.42 points to 74,000.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.15 to 22,477.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 11:02:32 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
01 Apr 2024, 10:46:20 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of IDFC First Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 12,936,866.
01 Apr 2024, 10:17:59 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd stock up 3.21% in 5 days
While the IDFC First Bank Ltd share gained 3.08% today, the scip is up 6.39% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.25% and one-year return of 42.94%.
01 Apr 2024, 10:01:47 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.13% intraday against a 1.13% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
01 Apr 2024, 9:47:39 AM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
01 Apr 2024, 9:33:28 AM IST
Want to know how IDFC First Bank Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
01 Apr 2024, 9:03:06 AM IST
How IDFC First Bank Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
01 Apr 2024, 8:46:55 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,996.31 points higher at 526.01, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 118.95 points to settle at 22,123.65.
01 Apr 2024, 8:32:46 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 28, 2024,IDFC First Bank Ltd`s stock closed 3.08% lower at ₹75.40. The 52-week low stood at ₹52.45, and the 52-week high reached ₹100.70.
01 Apr 2024, 8:02:29 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹75.05 and went up to a high of ₹76.30 during the previous trading session on Mar 28, 2024.
01 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on IDFC First Bank Ltd. The IDFC First Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. IDFC First Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹75.40, down 3.08%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹100.70 and ₹52.45 in the last one year. At last count, the IDFC First Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹53.31 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive IDFC First Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
