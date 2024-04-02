IDFC First Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.39% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 Apr 2024, 3:43:14 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares close at ₹79.10, up 2.39%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
02 Apr 2024, 3:33:04 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd closed at ₹79.10, up 2.13%. The day's high was ₹79.45 and low was ₹77.05, and the total traded volume stood at 46,894,054.
02 Apr 2024, 3:18:51 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd share price chart today
02 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,868.77, Nifty at 22,433.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 145.78 points to 73,868.77 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 28.65 to 22,433.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 3:02:40 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 Apr 2024, 2:46:29 PM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.26%; m-cap at 56.03 Thousand Crore
The IDFC First Bank Ltd stock has lost 3.08% in 1 day, lost 3.21% in the 1 week, lost 6.39% in 1 month, lost 14.99% 3 months, lost 20.25% in 6 months, gained 42.94% in 1 year, gained 8.98% in 3 years, and gained 6.65% in 5 years.
02 Apr 2024, 2:18:04 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was up 2.19% at ₹79.20.
02 Apr 2024, 1:47:42 PM IST
34,955,103 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 34,955,103 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 1:17:14 PM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 1:01:02 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was up 2.39% at ₹79.30.
02 Apr 2024, 12:48:55 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Summary
02 Apr 2024, 12:30:41 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of IDFC First Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 Apr 2024, 12:04:17 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹4.28, IDFC First Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 18.10 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.78 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 Apr 2024, 11:46:03 AM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 11:33:53 AM IST
25,106,311 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 25,106,311 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,851.16, Nifty at 22,400.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 163.39 points to 73,851.16 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 61.25 to 22,400.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 Apr 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of IDFC First Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 20,500,432.
02 Apr 2024, 10:16:17 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd stock up 3.21% in 5 days
While the IDFC First Bank Ltd share gained 3.08% today, the scip is up 6.39% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.25% and one-year return of 42.94%.
02 Apr 2024, 10:01:46 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.65% intraday against a 0.65% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.