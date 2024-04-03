IDFC First Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.88% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 Apr 2024, 3:42:37 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares close at ₹78.30, down 0.88%
03 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd closed at ₹78.30, down 1.01%. The day's high was ₹78.95 and low was ₹78.15, and the total traded volume stood at 41,837,081.
03 Apr 2024, 3:16:34 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 3:12:31 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,858.03, Nifty at 22,448.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 45.88 points to 73,858.03 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 4.40 to 22,448.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:48:11 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:31:52 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.88%; m-cap at 55.46 Thousand Crore
The IDFC First Bank Ltd stock has lost 3.08% in 1 day, lost 3.21% in the 1 week, lost 6.39% in 1 month, lost 14.99% 3 months, lost 20.25% in 6 months, gained 42.94% in 1 year, gained 8.98% in 3 years, and gained 6.65% in 5 years.
03 Apr 2024, 2:17:44 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was down 0.95% at ₹78.45.
03 Apr 2024, 1:47:24 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was down 0.76% at ₹78.60.
03 Apr 2024, 12:48:36 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 12:03:57 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹4.28, IDFC First Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 18.47 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.82 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
16,258,571 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 16,258,571 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,929.36, Nifty at 22,427.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 25.45 points to 73,929.36 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 25.50 to 22,427.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 10:47:01 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of IDFC First Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 13,602,843.
03 Apr 2024, 10:16:41 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd stock down 3.21% in 5 days
While the IDFC First Bank Ltd share lost 3.08% today, the scip is down 6.39% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.25% and one-year return of 42.94%.
03 Apr 2024, 10:02:32 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex
