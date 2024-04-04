IDFC First Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.53% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

04 Apr 2024, 3:41:56 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares close at ₹79.45, up 1.53%
04 Apr 2024, 3:31:47 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd closed at ₹79.60, up 1.40%. The day's high was ₹80.10 and low was ₹78.55, and the total traded volume stood at 51,768,684.
04 Apr 2024, 3:17:38 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd share price chart today
04 Apr 2024, 3:01:19 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
04 Apr 2024, 2:47:10 PM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
04 Apr 2024, 2:32:55 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.59%; m-cap at 56.31 Thousand Crore
The IDFC First Bank Ltd stock has lost 3.08% in 1 day, lost 3.21% in the 1 week, lost 6.39% in 1 month, lost 14.99% 3 months, lost 20.25% in 6 months, gained 42.94% in 1 year, gained 8.98% in 3 years, and gained 6.65% in 5 years.
04 Apr 2024, 2:16:40 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was up 1.21% at ₹79.75.
04 Apr 2024, 1:48:20 PM IST
38,119,839 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 38,119,839 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 1:17:51 PM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
04 Apr 2024, 1:03:42 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was up 1.53% at ₹79.55.
04 Apr 2024, 12:47:29 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Summary
04 Apr 2024, 12:31:17 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of IDFC First Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
04 Apr 2024, 12:00:47 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹4.28, IDFC First Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 18.32 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.80 times its price-to-book ratio.
04 Apr 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
04 Apr 2024, 11:34:31 AM IST
31,053,360 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 31,053,360 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 11:16:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,686.58, Nifty at 22,362.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 190.24 points to 73,686.58 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 71.70 to 22,362.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
04 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
04 Apr 2024, 10:45:51 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of IDFC First Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 23,905,127.
04 Apr 2024, 10:17:34 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd stock up 3.21% in 5 days
While the IDFC First Bank Ltd share gained 3.08% today, the scip is up 6.39% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.25% and one-year return of 42.94%.
04 Apr 2024, 10:01:20 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.51% intraday against a 0.51% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
04 Apr 2024, 9:47:12 AM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
04 Apr 2024, 9:33:04 AM IST
Want to know how IDFC First Bank Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
04 Apr 2024, 9:02:43 AM IST
How IDFC First Bank Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
04 Apr 2024, 8:46:33 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,903.91 points lower at 110.64, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 8.70 points to settle at 22,453.30.
04 Apr 2024, 8:32:57 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Apr 03, 2024,IDFC First Bank Ltd`s stock closed 0.95% lower at ₹78.40. The 52-week low stood at ₹53.35, and the 52-week high reached ₹100.70.
04 Apr 2024, 8:02:42 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹78.15 and went up to a high of ₹78.95 during the previous trading session on Apr 03, 2024.
04 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on IDFC First Bank Ltd. The IDFC First Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. IDFC First Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹78.40, down 0.95%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹100.70 and ₹53.35 in the last one year. At last count, the IDFC First Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹55.43 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive IDFC First Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
