IDFC First Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.57% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 05, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Price Live: The IDFC First Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. IDFC First Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹79.45, up 1.34%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹100.70 and ₹53.35 in the last one year. At last count, the IDFC First Bank Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹56.17 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive IDFC First Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 05, 2024 IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 05, 2024
05 Apr 2024, 3:44:37 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd shares close at ₹80.65, up 1.89%

05 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd closed at ₹80.90, up 1.51%. The day's high was ₹80.95 and low was ₹79.05, and the total traded volume stood at 36,581,321.
05 Apr 2024, 3:16:11 PM IST

05 Apr 2024, 3:12:09 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,243.09, Nifty at 22,496.55 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 15.46 points to 74,243.09 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 18.10 to 22,496.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 3:01:58 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis

05 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST

05 Apr 2024, 2:33:35 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.44%; m-cap at 56.42 Thousand Crore

The IDFC First Bank Ltd stock has lost 3.08% in 1 day, lost 3.21% in the 1 week, lost 6.39% in 1 month, lost 14.99% 3 months, lost 20.25% in 6 months, gained 42.94% in 1 year, gained 8.98% in 3 years, and gained 6.65% in 5 years.
05 Apr 2024, 2:19:24 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low

IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was up 0.19% at ₹79.80.
05 Apr 2024, 1:49:02 PM IST

20,538,327 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 20,538,327 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 1:18:35 PM IST

05 Apr 2024, 1:00:21 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low

IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was up 0.25% at ₹79.65.
05 Apr 2024, 12:48:13 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Summary

05 Apr 2024, 12:32:00 PM IST

Mid Cap comparison of IDFC First Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks

05 Apr 2024, 12:03:27 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹4.28, IDFC First Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 18.57 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.83 times its price-to-book ratio.
05 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST

05 Apr 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST

15,549,669 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 15,549,669 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,216.32, Nifty at 22,506.40 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 11.31 points to 74,216.32 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 8.25 to 22,506.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 11:02:42 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks

05 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of IDFC First Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 11,566,184.
05 Apr 2024, 10:18:06 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd stock up 3.21% in 5 days

While the IDFC First Bank Ltd share gained 3.08% today, the scip is up 6.39% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.25% and one-year return of 42.94%.
05 Apr 2024, 10:01:50 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

IDFC First Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.31% intraday against a 0.31% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
