IDFC First Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.36% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 Apr 2024, 3:41:06 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares close at ₹82.25, down 0.36%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
09 Apr 2024, 3:33:00 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd closed at ₹82.25, down 0.30%. The day's high was ₹83.10 and low was ₹81.50, and the total traded volume stood at 30,047,992.
09 Apr 2024, 3:16:48 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd share price chart today
09 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,657.14, Nifty at 22,640.15 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 85.36 points to 74,657.14 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 26.15 to 22,640.15 points as of 15:09 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 3:00:37 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
09 Apr 2024, 2:48:31 PM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
09 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.09%; m-cap at 57.69 Thousand Crore
The IDFC First Bank Ltd stock has lost 3.08% in 1 day, lost 3.21% in the 1 week, lost 6.39% in 1 month, lost 14.99% 3 months, lost 20.25% in 6 months, gained 42.94% in 1 year, gained 8.98% in 3 years, and gained 6.65% in 5 years.
09 Apr 2024, 2:18:08 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was down 0.73% at ₹81.50.
09 Apr 2024, 1:47:48 PM IST
21,188,778 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 21,188,778 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 1:17:23 PM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
09 Apr 2024, 1:03:15 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was up 0.12% at ₹82.45.
09 Apr 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock Summary
09 Apr 2024, 12:30:51 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of IDFC First Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 Apr 2024, 12:00:34 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹4.28, IDFC First Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.27 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.90 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
Here's how IDFC First Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
09 Apr 2024, 11:32:20 AM IST
14,003,362 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 14,003,362 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of IDFC First Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 11,931,753.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd stock up 3.21% in 5 days
While the IDFC First Bank Ltd share gained 3.08% today, the scip is up 6.39% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.25% and one-year return of 42.94%.
09 Apr 2024, 10:01:12 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.18% intraday against a 0.18% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.