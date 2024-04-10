IDFC First Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.92% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 Apr 2024, 3:40:57 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares close at ₹84.40, up 2.92%
10 Apr 2024, 3:32:53 PM IST
Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd closed at ₹84.40, up 2.98%. The day's high was ₹85.10 and low was ₹82.05, and the total traded volume stood at 59,936,254.
10 Apr 2024, 3:18:43 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 3:12:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.71, Nifty at 22,746.50 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 396.01 points to 75,079.71 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 103.75 to 22,746.50 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 3:02:33 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:46:22 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.37%; m-cap at 59.46 Thousand Crore
The IDFC First Bank Ltd stock has lost 3.08% in 1 day, lost 3.21% in the 1 week, lost 6.39% in 1 month, lost 14.99% 3 months, lost 20.25% in 6 months, gained 42.94% in 1 year, gained 8.98% in 3 years, and gained 6.65% in 5 years.
10 Apr 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was up 1.89% at ₹84.05.
10 Apr 2024, 1:47:35 PM IST
28,504,091 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 28,504,091 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 1:19:12 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:00:59 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹100.70 and 52-week low of ₹53.35. At last count, the stock was up 1.83% at ₹83.70.
10 Apr 2024, 12:48:53 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 12:32:44 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 12:04:27 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹4.28, IDFC First Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.21 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.89 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 Apr 2024, 11:48:17 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
13,687,826 IDFC First Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 13,687,826 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 11:17:56 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,916.77, Nifty at 22,702.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 233.07 points to 74,916.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 60.00 to 22,702.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 10:47:39 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of IDFC First Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 10,369,433.
10 Apr 2024, 10:17:21 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd stock up 3.21% in 5 days
While the IDFC First Bank Ltd share gained 3.08% today, the scip is up 6.39% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.25% and one-year return of 42.94%.
10 Apr 2024, 10:01:09 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
IDFC First Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.43% intraday against a 0.43% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.