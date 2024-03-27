Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.47% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

27 Mar 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares close at ₹143.80, down 2.47%
27 Mar 2024, 3:33:15 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd closed at ₹143.80, down 1.85%. The day's high was ₹150.95 and low was ₹141.60, and the total traded volume stood at 89,888,535.
27 Mar 2024, 3:18:57 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 3:12:50 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,925.75, Nifty at 22,155.35 at 15:08 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 455.45 points to 72,925.75 at 15:08 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.65 to 22,155.35 points as of 15:08 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 3:02:39 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd SWOT Analysis
27 Mar 2024, 2:48:22 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:17:41 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹25.40. At last count, the stock was up 1.34% at ₹147.75.
27 Mar 2024, 1:47:05 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 1:18:27 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 1:02:05 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Summary
27 Mar 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd with peer listed stocks
27 Mar 2024, 12:00:50 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹4.62, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 31.55 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.95 times its price-to-book ratio.
27 Mar 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:32:25 AM IST
47,300,492 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 47,300,492 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,989.80, Nifty at 22,170.10 at 11:20 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 519.50 points to 72,989.80 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 165.40 to 22,170.10 points as of 11:20 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd versus peer group stocks
27 Mar 2024, 10:47:36 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 43,363,387.
27 Mar 2024, 10:17:03 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd stock up 4.41% in 5 days
While the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd share gained 2.77% today, the scip is up 13.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 202.67% and one-year return of 446.94%.
27 Mar 2024, 10:04:46 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.81% intraday against a 2.81% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
27 Mar 2024, 9:48:31 AM IST
