Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.35% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

28 Mar 2024, 3:42:46 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares close at ₹142.35, down 0.18%
28 Mar 2024, 3:32:38 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd closed at ₹143.00, down 0.56%. The day's high was ₹147.80 and low was ₹141.30, and the total traded volume stood at 50,308,739.
28 Mar 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 3:10:21 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,786.48, Nifty at 22,472.40 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 790.17 points to 73,786.48 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 348.75 to 22,472.40 points as of 15:04 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 3:04:17 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:48:04 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:17:37 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹25.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.67% at ₹143.40.
28 Mar 2024, 1:47:16 PM IST
33,736,286 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 33,736,286 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 1:16:50 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 1:02:42 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 12:01:40 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹4.62, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.93 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.87 times its price-to-book ratio.
28 Mar 2024, 11:47:32 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 11:31:19 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 11:17:11 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,800.40, Nifty at 22,346.45 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 804.09 points to 73,800.40 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 222.80 to 22,346.45 points as of 11:15 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 11:00:59 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 10:46:50 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 24,475,757.
28 Mar 2024, 10:18:32 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd stock up 4.41% in 5 days
While the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd share gained 2.77% today, the scip is up 13.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 202.67% and one-year return of 446.94%.
28 Mar 2024, 10:02:21 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.30% intraday against a 1.30% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
28 Mar 2024, 9:46:07 AM IST
